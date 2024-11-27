Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.92 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

