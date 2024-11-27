Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.25 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 4,400.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DOV opened at $206.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.61. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $137.73 and a 52-week high of $207.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 18.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research raised Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.40.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,100. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,700. This represents a 54.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

