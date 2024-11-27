Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after acquiring an additional 19,453 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 232.8% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of FRT opened at $115.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $91.62 and a 12-month high of $118.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

