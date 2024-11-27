Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $154,511.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,151.36. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. This trade represents a 21.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,746 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,594 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.13.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.9 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $296.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $312.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

