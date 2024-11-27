Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 40,811 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,811 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 723,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 61,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $5,416,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $28.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.88%.

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 897,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,590,294.56. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

