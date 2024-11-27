Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 7,784 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,784 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.53.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $110.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.40 and its 200 day moving average is $104.25. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $113.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.67%.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $1,418,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,437.36. The trade was a 26.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,203,505.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,275.36. The trade was a 61.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 543,513 shares of company stock worth $56,795,253 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

