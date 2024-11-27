Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 46,412 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,098 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 46,412 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 365.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

Comcast Trading Down 1.3 %

CMCSA stock opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

