Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Makes New Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $1,224,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,878,784.74. The trade was a 10.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $1,265,603.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,462.56. The trade was a 20.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,460 shares of company stock worth $2,499,860. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
State Street Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $69.56 and a 12-month high of $99.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.80 and a 200-day moving average of $83.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. State Street had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
