D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 3,540 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.12% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $16,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 741.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 113.1% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL opened at $108.03 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

