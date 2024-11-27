D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,833 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

USMV opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day moving average of $88.03. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

