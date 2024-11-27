D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,214 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.12% of Modine Manufacturing worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 311.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 69,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 369,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,054,000 after acquiring an additional 17,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 15.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 1.0 %

MOD opened at $138.80 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.86 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 23.96%. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.