D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 4,290 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 203,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $12,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,922,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,476,000 after buying an additional 1,033,360 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,694,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,628,000 after buying an additional 403,531 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,514,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,914,000 after buying an additional 637,415 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,029,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,696,000 after buying an additional 2,615,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,836,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,110,000 after buying an additional 1,835,116 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.18. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.