Cynosure Group LLC Sells 667 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Cynosure Group LLC lessened its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 39.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,745,000 after purchasing an additional 340,904 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 577,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,595,000. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 203,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,616,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $423.58 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $172.97 and a one year high of $436.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.78.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSWI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSW Industrials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $393,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,334,891.32. This trade represents a 1.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

