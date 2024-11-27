Cynosure Group LLC Sells 335 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Cynosure Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRYS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 2,328.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,500,882 shares in the company, valued at $296,814,424.32. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of KRYS opened at $196.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.09. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $219.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 111.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $83.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 879.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.29.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

