Cynosure Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cynosure Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,905 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $129.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average is $50.68.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

