CSX Co. (CSX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
CSX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. CSX has a payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CSX to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.
CSX Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. CSX has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CSX
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
