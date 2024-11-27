Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $98,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in Crown Castle by 25.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 11.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 9.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $106.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.98. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.86. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 221.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

