CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $5.27 Million in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 132,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,250.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.52.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

