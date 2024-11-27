CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $9.92 Million Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.72% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 114.4% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4,768.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 119,741 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $163.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.81 and a fifty-two week high of $163.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.61.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

