CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $15,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $215.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.97. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $161.92 and a 1 year high of $216.39.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

