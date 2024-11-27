CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,717 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 1.30% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $10,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,143,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 917.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 189,983 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $26.70.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.