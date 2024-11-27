CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,213 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RS Crum Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 565.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 152,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 129,439 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 13,876 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,055,000 after purchasing an additional 154,603 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $32.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.