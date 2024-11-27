Corsair Capital Management L.P. Makes New $920,000 Investment in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,026,342,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $4,277,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Talen Energy during the third quarter worth about $5,883,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talen Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Talen Energy stock opened at $220.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.58. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $222.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TLN. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Talen Energy from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.33.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

