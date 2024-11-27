Corsair Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Free Report) by 3,205,200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,104 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 0.27% of SPAR Group worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SPAR Group by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 82,029 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in SPAR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPAR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPAR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPAR Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPAR Group Stock Up 0.9 %

SGRP opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.71. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About SPAR Group

In other news, major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 162,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $389,889.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,568,446 shares in the company, valued at $6,164,270.40. The trade was a 5.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 342,540 shares of company stock worth $827,417. Corporate insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

