Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNM. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Core & Main by 61.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Core & Main in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Core & Main by 25.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Core & Main from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Core & Main from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Core & Main from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Core & Main from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Core & Main Stock Performance

CNM opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.54.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

