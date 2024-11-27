CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Earns Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 228.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLGN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 24.4% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 484,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 564,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 33,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.
