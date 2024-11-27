Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones Sells 1,837 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.02, for a total transaction of $541,951.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,160 shares in the company, valued at $342,223.20. The trade was a 61.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 6.1 %

COIN opened at $293.29 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.18 and a 1-year high of $341.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.21 and a 200-day moving average of $215.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 10.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,425,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $609,789,000 after purchasing an additional 314,388 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,201,106 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $570,341,000 after acquiring an additional 71,398 shares during the period. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,919,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,488,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $330,895,000 after acquiring an additional 22,071 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 185.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $236,258,000 after purchasing an additional 691,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

