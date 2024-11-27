Clifford Capital Partners LLC Sells 24,708 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,708 shares during the quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Green Plains worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 103,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Green Plains by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the second quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. StockNews.com cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

