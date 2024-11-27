Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $16.34 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,022 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 69,810 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up about 3.3% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of eBay worth $16,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,394,797,000 after buying an additional 3,880,649 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at $73,777,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth $71,593,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in eBay by 22.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,705,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $360,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,885 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at $49,924,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.87.

eBay Stock Up 0.2 %

eBay stock opened at $65.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $67.80.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,852,008.96. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,213.77. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,417. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

