Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $14.50 Million Stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,460 shares during the quarter. Community Trust Bancorp accounts for 2.9% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $14,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTBI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 33.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.10. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $61.67.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

