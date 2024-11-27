CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.03, but opened at $13.64. CleanSpark shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 5,025,906 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $205,331.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,342. This trade represents a 13.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,272 shares of company stock worth $250,003. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,755,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,539,000 after buying an additional 4,706,738 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at about $18,074,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 64.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,590,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,857,000 after acquiring an additional 620,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 9.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,163,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,577,000 after purchasing an additional 549,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 74.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,251,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 534,825 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

