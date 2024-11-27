Clark Estates Inc. NY Sells 900 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Clark Estates Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $335.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $394.00 target price (up from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.64.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

