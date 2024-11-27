Clark Estates Inc. NY Invests $3.35 Million in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,315,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,871,000 after buying an additional 1,547,399 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth $113,995,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17,496.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,516,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,828 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,088,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,564,000 after buying an additional 189,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 9,023.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,701,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,322,000 after buying an additional 1,683,160 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gina Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,134.68. This represents a 2.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:BBWI opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.79. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.