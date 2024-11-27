Clark Estates Inc. NY Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Clark Estates Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,700 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth $8,775,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Halliburton by 5.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Dbs Bank began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.74.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL stock opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.89. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.