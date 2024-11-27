CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.47 and last traded at $22.39, with a volume of 818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

CI Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -178.78%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.