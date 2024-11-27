Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Position Increased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,161 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $15,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 160.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 56,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 803,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,249,000 after buying an additional 88,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CAO Joseph James Longo sold 7,780 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total value of $874,783.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $44,976. The trade was a 95.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $17,084,743.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,438.57. This trade represents a 59.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 543,513 shares of company stock worth $56,795,253 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $110.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.40 and its 200-day moving average is $104.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.67%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

