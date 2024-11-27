Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,718,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,008,611 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.47% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $1,942,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 49.4% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.14. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

