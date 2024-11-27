China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF) Short Interest Update

China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,000 shares, a growth of 248.2% from the October 31st total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Suntien Green Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CSGEF remained flat at 0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.34. China Suntien Green Energy has a fifty-two week low of 0.31 and a fifty-two week high of 0.41.

About China Suntien Green Energy

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes clean energy in Mainland China. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas, Wind Power and Solar Energy, and Other. The Natural Gas segment sells natural gas and gas appliances, as well as provides construction and connection services for natural gas pipelines.

