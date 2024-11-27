Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (CPKF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Financial Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPKF remained flat at $18.94 during trading on Wednesday. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $89.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

