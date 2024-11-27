Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,088 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 230.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 98,838 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

LNG opened at $221.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.78. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $225.44. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.89.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

