Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $195.86 and last traded at $194.67, with a volume of 164730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GTLS. Barclays dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.82.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.52 and its 200-day moving average is $139.06.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul E. Mahoney bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,500.85. This trade represents a 31.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 440 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. This represents a 0.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $482,278 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 418.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ecofi Investissements SA purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 46.2% during the third quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.