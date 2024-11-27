Chad Chen Sells 15,000 Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Stock

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) Director Chad Chen sold 15,000 shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $23,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,470.51. This trade represents a 65.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIE opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $156.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Busey Bank bought a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

