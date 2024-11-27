Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on December 16th

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Central Pacific Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years. Central Pacific Financial has a payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $872.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $33.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CPF

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.