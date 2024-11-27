Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20 or better for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44. Central Garden & Pet also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.200- EPS.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $47.48.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CENT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,125,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,758,426.42. This represents a 5.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.