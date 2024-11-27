Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 67 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,708,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,399,000 after buying an additional 39,186 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $867,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $952,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 24.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,365.43. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total transaction of $2,286,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,672,108.91. This trade represents a 16.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,995 shares of company stock worth $25,116,338 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $219.05 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.75 and a 200 day moving average of $225.92.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.