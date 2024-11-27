Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $37,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 62.5% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $60,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $181.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.74. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $143.28 and a 12-month high of $210.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.25. The company had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

