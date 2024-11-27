Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 15.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.52.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.