Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $581,000 Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of DFAT opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $46.36 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

