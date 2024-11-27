Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $570,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOM. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $39.97 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.74.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

