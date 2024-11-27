Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $441,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 33,125.4% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,460,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,437,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446,757 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 6,812.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,523,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,130,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,882 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 561.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,539,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,982 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 9,058.1% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 756,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,897,000 after buying an additional 748,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,977,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $362.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.57.

Amgen Trading Down 4.8 %

AMGN opened at $280.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.80 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $314.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.24%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

